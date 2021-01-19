New Britain Restaurant receives aid from Barstool Fund

With the help from Barstool and recent fundraisers by loyal patrons, Elmer’s says they will make it through.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — It was a shot in the dark that came through. The owners of Elmer’s Place Restaurant say they were surviving week-to-week to keep their business afloat.

They applied to the Barstool Fund in hopes of financial relief. About a month later, they got a call that changed everything.

"I couldn’t believe it. It was a call of a lifetime," said owner Michael Cook.

The call came from Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy. His weekend FaceTime with the Owners of Elmer’s Place Restaurant was to tell them that they’d been selected for the Barstool Fund. A charitable cause designed to financially support local businesses through the pandemic.

"I couldn’t even talk," said Cook. "I thought I was about to have a heart attack. I went upstairs and [Melissa Cook] turned a corner already bawling asking is that him."

Cook and his mother Melissa part own the family-run business that has been a New Britain staple for the last 40 years. With the help from Barstool and recent fundraisers by loyal patrons, Elmer’s says they will make it through.

"It’s such an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. We appreciate everything everyone has done for us. The two GoFundMe’s have been wonderful as well," said Melissa. "Our emotions were already on a roller coaster and then when this came through. It’s truly saving our business."

Barstool says that the support doesn’t end here. They will continue to financially support businesses through the rest of the pandemic. So far, the Barstool Fund has pledged to help six other Connecticut businesses.