New emergency drive-thru added across CT by Food Banks

The new drive-thru locations include New London, Norwich, and Norwalk.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare announced on Thursday, the launching of three new food distributions.

The new locations are in New London, Norwich, and Norwalk and will replicate Foodshare's emergency drive-thru food distribution like the one at Rentschler Field.

“Hunger doesn’t care where you live,” said Jason Jakubowski, President, and CEO of Foodshare. “And hunger is not contained to any one region here in Connecticut. By launching these additional drive-thru, COVID-conscious sites we are continuing to bring hope to the many Connecticut families affected by this pandemic.”

A new winter schedule was announced by Foodshare Monday for the East Hartford location, which will begin on January 12. New drive-thru food distributions will be set up by the Connecticut Food Bank. Starting on January 8 in New London at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, on January 13 in Norwalk at the Calf Pasture Beach, and January 25 in the parking lot of 28 Stonington Road across from Pistol Pete's Bar and Grill in Norwich. The locations will run through the winter with an end date to be determined.

“These weekly emergency food distributions in New London, Norwalk, and Norwich are a result of the combined resources and expertise made possible by this expected combination of the two food banks,” said Connecticut Food Bank Board member Wes Higgins. “These new sites will go a long way to increase access to food for people in Connecticut struggling with hunger due to the pandemic.”

Below are the locations and their scheduled times:

Mondays, starting 1/25 – Norwich

Address: 28 Stonington Road, Norwich CT 06360 – in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete's Bar And Grill

Hours: 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Tuesdays, starting 1/12 – East Hartford

Address: Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118 – Silver Lane Entrance

Hours: 9:30 am – 1:00 pm

Wednesdays, starting 1/13 – Norwalk

Address: Calf Pasture Beach, 99 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk, CT 06855

Hours: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Fridays, starting 1/8 – New London

Address: St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London, CT 06320

Hours: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm