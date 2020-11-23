New England Patriot and New England Dairy provide meals to families of East Hartford elementary school

In all, they provided 307 Thanksgiving meals to the families of the students at the Joseph O. Goodwin Elementary School.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The New England Patriots defensive captain Lawrence Guy and his wife Andrea, came together with New England Dairy to provide meals to families at East Hartford's Joseph O. Goodwin Elementary School Monday.

In total, 307 families of the students at the school were provided a Thanksgiving meal that included a turkey with all the fixings, and a gallon of milk. The families drove up to the school, opened up their trunks, and volunteers put the meals inside to make sure there was no contact.

"We are thrilled and humbled at the amazing generosity demonstrated by Lawrence and Andrea Guy, and by the New England Patriots,” said Goodwin Elementary School Principal Dan Brodeur. “The Goodwin School community is extremely grateful for the Thanksgiving meal give-away. Especially in 2020, we are filled with hope and optimism that such selfless, charitable acts are being done. I am sure that the children will have memories and examples of service to others that will stay with them for the rest of their lives. Thank you!"

Guy and his wife launched the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation in 2019. Their goal is to provide resources and opportunities to disadvantaged families. The Guys held a similar event last year and gave away meals to over 200 families. Feeding America reported 426,620 people in Connecticut struggle with hunger and 117,660 are children.

“Our staff at New England Dairy has had the pleasure of working with East Hartford Public Schools and the New England Patriots for many years. We were delighted to be able to bring them together on behalf of the region’s dairy farmers for this special opportunity for Goodwin Elementary School. We are thankful for Lawrence and Andrea Guy's donation of the Thanksgiving meal and to Guida's Dairy donation of local milk to make the meal complete,” shared Amanda Aldred with New England Dairy.

Guida's Dairy working with Home Fridge Advantage donated the milk.