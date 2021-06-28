New Haven summer youth opportunities fueled by federal funding

Thanks to $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding, New Haven‘s Youth and Recreation Department is able to expand camp offerings for kids this summer.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Last week, President Joe Biden laid out his national strategy to curb the nationwide rise in gun violence, and he specifically cited increasing summer youth programming as a central part of the strategy. New Haven is one of the cities taking advantage of federal funding for these programs.

Over 300 kids are enrolled in nine different camps across the city, including the one at Lighthouse Point Park, one of the city's largest summer camps.

"How exciting it is to hear the screams in the running and all of our kids in the background once again," said Gwendolyn Busch Williams, New Haven's Director of Youth & Recreation.

Thanks to $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding, New Haven‘s Youth and Recreation Department is able to expand camp offerings for kids this summer.

"We are extending the camp two weeks to go until August 20 because again we understand with Covid our young people need an outlet and we want to keep them busy until it is time to go to school again," said Busch Williams.

Because this school year was so unsettling, kids could not wait for camp.

"It feels like I am free to do more stuff and not learn because I hate learning," said Charlie Pellegrino, a camper.

Of course, learning is encouraged at camp.

"We went to the lighthouse, and we learned about crabs," said Cameron Troutman, another camper, who said he and his peers learned "if they’re like a boy or girl."

Another camper, actually admitted with all that the camp offers it can be better than video games.

"Sometimes I play games and it doesn’t really motivate me sometimes so when I’m next to people I can talk and I can be out with them," said Ryder Meade of New Haven.

"These types of programs are vital to keeping kids busy but more importantly keeping them around mentors," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D - New Haven).

Mentors like one of New Haven‘s youth summer camp directors whose experiences during past Elm City summer camps helped shape his future.

"I was going to school to be a computer scientist but then at the time at my college, I realized I didn’t want to do that and working with kids I realize that I want to work with kids for my future and now I’m going to be a teacher," said Tyler Genece, a New Haven summer camp director, who will have his own second-grade classroom beginning in the fall at the Mauro Sheridan School.

The federal COVID-19 funding is also helping to fund youth programs for middle schoolers and high schoolers, including employment opportunities.

