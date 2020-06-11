New program launches in New Haven, aimed at tackling alcohol and substance abuse

Leaders with the project, say the need is there in communities of color.

A new program is launching in New Haven, aimed at tackling alcohol and substance abuse in the city. It's called the Black Church Project and the goal is to offer a different kind of treatment from the traditional treatments.

Thanks to a $3 million grant from the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and alcoholism, the Black Church Project, will be able to use a cognitive behavioral therapy to treat 200 people in New Haven.

"You engage with skills that really think about your behavior, why am I using substances? What are different ways to do it? It's been shown to not only decrease alcohol use but also a host of other substances," said Dr. Ayana Jordan, of the Black Church Project.

Leaders with the project, say the need is there in communities of color. From the health problems related to substance abuse that people of color are more likely to suffer from, to the lack of trust with traditional treatments.

"In particular, communities often times don't have the access to the resources and support and evidence indicates as well that often times people of color may be less likely to access those services that may be available," said Mayor Justin Elicker.

It's part of the reason why the Black Church Project is a partnership with Dixwell Church. The hope is to offer a comfortable, and familiar setting to receive the treatment.

"We are bringing treatment to a space where there's already inherent trust and the Black church has a tradition of really being quite formidable in the community," said Dr. Jordan.

The ultimate success, would be getting people to not only participate in the program, but to stick with it. The pilot program showed promising results, with 39 out of the 40 participants completing it. Richard Youins of New Haven says he knows people who participated, and says they are still sober today.

"It is an opportunity for a lot of us who have been somewhat turned off, or not using traditional methods of trying to become sober or clean," he said.