A 142-foot mural social justice now graces the walls of the Market Street Garage garage

The artists involved said it was a fitting tribute for MLK Day.

NORWICH, Conn. — A new 142-foot-long mural is brightening up the Market Street Garage in Norwich.

The new mega mural was unveiled to the public for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday after a team of artists spent about four weeks working on it.

The mural is officially called the “Norwich Sister Mural” and it is part of a series of mural projects by Public Art for Racial Justice Education and local NAACP branches. Groups like RiseUp for Arts have also helped with the efforts as well as other several sponsors.

It was a fitting tribute to unveil the “Sister Mural” on MLK Day, said Samson Tonton, one of the artists involved.

“He (King) had a dream for us to be one race and that’s why we did this portrait – this mural,” Tonton, who lives in Norwich and is originally from Haiti.

The mural features the faces of 10 local heroes and social justice champions.

“This beautifies but there is a message as well,” said artist Emida Roller.

The Rev. David Good, who is minister emeritus at the Old Congregational Church in Old Lyme, and is the founder of Public Art for Racial Justice Education said: “I hope this will help people to see not only with their eyes but also with the eyes of their heart – to see people that have really struggled to make this a better world.”

Interestingly, King is not among the portraits on the mural but his message certainly is, Tonton said.

“I want them to realize that we are one people, we are one race, and we want to enjoy life,” he added.

More “Sister Murals” are planned in the coming weeks for East Lyme, Old Lyme, New London, and Old Saybrook. To learn more about the projects click here.

