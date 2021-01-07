On the QU campus, Ability Media Camp opens a wider lens to students from across the state

The program has 18 students taking part in learning all about the Broadcast Television industry with efforts to encourage all kids.

HAMDEN, Conn — There are lights, cameras, and plenty of life lessons on the campus of Quinnipiac University these days. For the past two weeks, students ages 12 to 18 from across the state have been involved in the Ability Media TV Summer Program, which the Q.U. School of Communications is putting on.

The program has 18 students taking part in learning all about the Broadcast Television industry with efforts to encourage more kids – even those with disabilities – to go after a career in the business.

Dave Stevens, a former ESPN sports producer with seven Emmy Awards to his name is the “professional in residence” at Ability Media. Stevens was born without legs but has never let his disability hold him back – and that’s part of the lesson.

Teaching the campers in Quinnipiac’s TV studio Stevens said, “I can teach diversity, I can teach inclusion, a guy in a wheelchair with no legs can interview some of the biggest sports stars in the country and win seven Emmys.”

Camper Mike Guillen, who will be a junior at Old Saybrook High School in the Fall said of learning from Stevens, “I’m very inspired by him… he has done so much and when I look at him, I can do that too.”

Chris Roush, the dean of the Quinnipiac School of Communications added, “we are hoping these kids leave here and say to their parents when they go home, “I want a career in broadcast, I want to do a career in journalism.”

