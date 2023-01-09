'Over the Edge' raises the roof and money for Special Olympics

A 13-year tradition at Mohegan Sun is 31 stories up.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — High-limit gaming is nothing new at Mohegan Sun except when it happens on the roof of the casino; That happens at the end of each Summer for the “Over the Edge” challenge.

For 13 years, mild-mannered folks have channeled their inner superhero to rappel down the Sky Tower to raise money for the Special Olympics of Connecticut.

“It’s a sold-out event with well over 90 participants," said Debbie Horne, the director of communications and marketing for the Special Olympics of Connecticut. "We’re hoping for over 100 thousand dollars, and I think we’re super close to our goal if we haven’t met it.”

“Over the Edge is a company that supports non-profits by going down high-rise buildings," said Daryl Byrne, the site and safety supervisor for “Over the Edge." and a retired firefighter. "Some people come with no experience at all, trying to hang their backsides off a building and be able to go down it – so it encourages them to take a step that maybe they’ve never taken before.”

As the day progressed, dozens and dozens of people finished descending the Mohegan Sun Sky Tower, all with a lifelong memory.

Al Gorski, a Connecticut State Police detective said after he came down the 270-foot tower, “It was fun, it was something exhilarating, and something different.”

"It doesn’t get old, it’s always something good and trying to do something good for somebody else," said Byrne.

