Peaceful protest in West Hartford in solidarity with Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Dozens of people gathered in front of West Hartford Town Hall on Friday, for a peaceful protest in support of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The protest was largely led by young people. It was held just days after deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia took the lives of eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

"I can't even go on social media or look at the news because it just breaks my heart so much. Just imagining if it were my grandparent, I don't even know how to feel," said Tracy Lam of Southington.

She stood with others to call for an end to violence.

"Around three or four years ago when school shootings seemed to be happening all the time and we were all afraid to go to school, that's exactly what it felt like being an Asian American," said Natalie DeLaCruz of West Hartford.

A rise in attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders since the beginning of the pandemic has left members of those communities on edge, even in their own neighborhoods.

"You don't want to think that racism happens in Connecticut, in West Hartford, in a place like this but you know it is everywhere," said DeLaCruz.

However, gathering to call for an end to hate, helped turn it into hope. With people of all ages and backgrounds uniting.

"Seeing this here is encouraging, that they're hatred is not going to overcome our love, our unity, our sense of community," said Tony Le of East Hartford.

"It's painful to see hatred toward Asian Americans. I'm Vietnamese," he said. "We are humans too; we do feel pain. But we won't give up, we are strong, we will unite," said Le.

