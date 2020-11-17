Pivoting during the pandemic, The Express Turkey Program moves ahead

As is tradition, Stop ‘N Shop teamed with Foodshare to donate turkeys for families in need all across Hartford and Tolland Counties.

HARTFORD, Conn — 2020 has posed its share of challenges during the Thanksgiving Season but, on “Turkey Tuesday”, the efforts went on.

The event is officially called the “Turkey Express Program” and the New Park Avenue Stop ‘N Shop store was where employees carted out one thousand turkeys for those in need this Thanksgiving.

Maura O’Brien, Stop ‘N Shop’s manager of community relations said, “I think this takes a tremendous burden off a lot of families who are really challenged going into the Winter season.”

While the turkey drive might look different in 2020, Foodshare is thankful that markets like Stop ‘N Shop and other donors could pivot during the pandemic and still make their donations available.

Monica Obrebski, the director of external relations for Bloomfield-based Foodshare said from the parking lot of the Hartford Stop ‘N Shop, “we are making this happen, we’re not at the community drives this year but we are so grateful for the community support.”

Foodshare staffers took the truckload of one thousand turkeys and brought them to their headquarters to be distributed over the next week to families who are food insecure.

Obrebski added, “it’s just heartwarming, the greater Hartford community always comes through for us.”