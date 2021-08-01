Red Cross, Town of Vernon host blood drive on Friday at Senior Center

The blood drive will start at 8:15 AM to 4:30 PM.

VERNON, Conn. — The Town of Vernon along with the Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on Friday, January 8.

The blood drive will be held at the Vernon Senior Center at 135 Bolton Road. A spokesperson for Vernon says blood donations are down due to the pandemic. Vernon has been hosting blood drives as a response.

“The pandemic has reduced the ability of the American Red Cross to conduct blood drives, yet the need for blood and blood products continues,” Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne said. “By partnering with the American Red Cross to conduct blood drives here in Vernon, we are helping to address this ongoing critical need.”

The blood drive is scheduled to start at 8:15 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. If you are interested and would like to schedule an appointment, click here. Use the sponsor code "TOV."

The Red Cross employees follow all safety protocols to make sure donors remain safe.