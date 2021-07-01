Remember to check your home for Radon

It is estimated by Health Officials that radon is responsible for more than 21,00 lung cancer deaths in the country. CT DPH says radon measurement and mitigation, when needed, is especially important during the COVID-19 as families spend more time in the lower levels of their houses where radon levels can be higher.

“With more Connecticut residents spending more time indoors at work and school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s even more reason to test radon levels in your home,” said Acting Connecticut DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH. “Many people are unaware of the harmful health risk of radon in their homes because it is not a gas you can see, smell or taste. The only way to detect this silent killer is through testing, and that is why the DPH Radon Program works together with local health departments across the state to make sure residents are well informed about these risks. Testing and reducing when high levels are found is critical to protecting against lung cancer and saving your life or the lives of your loved ones. I would encourage anyone with questions to visit our website or check in with their local health department to find out more.”