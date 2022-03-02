Ride of a lifetime | Honoring a late man’s wish by hitting some of Connecticut’s best hills

FOX61's Keith McGilvery hit the slopes to honor the gift he received from a Griswold viewer.

HARTFORD, Conn — For years a vintage sled sat unused and collecting dust in Maria Misenti’s basement until January’s blizzard walloped Connecticut with snow and she was hunkered down watching FOX61 from home.

FOX61’s Keith McGilvery was using household items as a sled. It sparked memories of a decades-long love story for the Griswold widow. Misenti was reminded of a promise she made to her husband Richard while he was losing his fight with cancer. She picked up the phone and called the FOX61 Newsroom.

“What did you want us to know?” asked McGilvery.

“I wanted to give you my husband’s sled, you were looking for a sled and since he passed away I have been finding a home for his things that meant anything,” said Misenti.

Richard Kramer lived for winter and boy did he love this sled. It was by his side since the 1960s working through snow trapping nuisance animals for the state.

“What does it mean to you to be able to share this gesture of kindness, this symbol of winter in this massive storm?” asked McGilvery.

“This is a symbol of a wonderful man, my husband Richard Kramer, he was a wonderful man, you know what I mean,” said Misenti.

A wonderful man. McGilvery decided to celebrate in a way fitting for a gift he never expected.

FOX61 hit the road to share Richard’s flexible flyer with folks young and old on some of Connecticut’s best hills sharing the story of his sled and Maria’s generosity.

“I thought it was like the newest fashion or something,” said Lael Velasco when taking it for a ride.

“That is what we rode down all the hills in Windsor growing up in the snowstorms,” added his grandfather Brendan Walsh.

The duo gave it a run at Goodwin Park Golf Course in Hartford.

“That is awesome, her husband is riding with us today, so he is going to cruise down the hill with us,” said Walsh.

“What do you want Misenti to know?” asked McGilvery.

“That we love her for it and that if we survive, we will appreciate her for it greatly,” said Walsh.

“I want her to know that is very kind of her to still bring back her husband’s memory, and that he will be with her for the rest of her life,” added Velasco.

As will Kramer’s memory each time we suit up for winter with Richard’s sled on the slopes.

“He would love you (McGilvery) to have his sled, he really would, he told me not just anybody, you find the right kid for my stuff and I found the right kid, I want to see you go down a hill with that baby," said Misenti.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.