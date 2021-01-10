Rockville HS athletic director dyes hair pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Jeffrey Farrell is a man of his word.

VERNON, Conn. — Jeffrey Farrell, the athletic director at Rockville High School in Vernon, is a man of his word.

Early Friday morning, Farrell and several members of the school's girls volleyball team went outside and hair-sprayed his hair pink.

It was to kick off the school's campaign to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For Farrell, it was about keeping his end of the bargain.

When the athletic department and the teams first started planning Pink Nights for the month of October, they were throwing out ideas about possible fundraisers and other ways to raise awareness for the cause and the teams.

The girls' volleyball team came up with the idea that if they won their first home game, Farrell would dye his hair for Pink Night.

"I am game for anything," he told FOX61 News on Friday.

Both the varsity and junior varsity teams won their home games against East Windsor on Sept. 14.

On Friday, Farrell sat down with a pink face mask, and the team members went to town on his hair. They even put some glitter in his hair.

Farrell said he read the label of the color hairspray to make sure it could be washed out easily.

"It's supposed to come off with shampoo," he said. "I hope by Monday it should be gone."

The reaction to his new hairstyle, Farrell said, has been positive.

"It's about raising awareness and it's working," he added.

The school shared photos of Farrell sporting his new hairstyle.

All month long, the teams at Rockville High School are hosting Pink Nights and are fundraising to give a donation to a local hospital. Farrell said they are up to about $500 so far.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.