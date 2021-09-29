Volunteering for dirty work | Source to Sea Cleanup returns to Keney Park

It is the 25th year of the initiative happening across the region.

HARTFORD, Conn. — There were tires, vacuum cleaners, fenders, televisions, trash bags, and more tires.

Volunteers from Eversource were happy to get their hands dirty for the “Source to Sea Cleanup”, an initiative now in its 25th year.

Eversource has been involved with the Source to Sea Cleanup for the past five years, this year they sent a dozen volunteers to Keney Park in Hartford to help clean loads of debris from the Meadow Brook, which is right below the Interstate-91 overpass.

"This is a great fit for our environmental goals of sustainability," said Eversource spokesman Frank Poirot. "It fits with our ethics of giving back to the community.”

Joining the efforts alongside Eversource, the Connecticut River Conservancy also had volunteers on hand to help with cleaning the trash from the brook.

Kelsey Wentling from the Connecticut River Conservancy emerged from the brook with two vacuum cleaners that had been thrown along the banks.

"When this cleanup is done, we count everything that we find and then we use that information to craft policies and laws to prevent this from happening again," Wentling said.

She noted the Source to Sea Cleanup was going on all week in nearby states like Massachusetts and New Hampshire as well.

“Getting (the trash) out of the environment is step one and that is a really rewarding feeling,” Wentling said.

Kevin Murray, a Hartford resident and frequent visitor to Keney Park, made sure to stop and see the Source to Sea Cleanup in action.

Murray is the executive assistant to Hartford Councilman T.J. Clarke and an avid cricket player on the fields of Keney Park. He said it is imperative that Keney Park is kept clean.

"We are sick and tired of the dumping here at Keney Park," said Murray. "This is my home, this is where we come every day."

Murray added: "Every community has access to a park and it is the community's responsibility to keep these parks clean."

While the Source to Sea Cleanup is just once a year, the Connecticut River Conservancy runs an array of environmental programs all year round. To find out more click here.

