Special Delivery | 10,000 Masks Donated to Meriden First Responders

MERIDEN, Conn. — Tuesday in Meriden, the firehouse received a special delivery of 10,000 masks and 2,500 packets of hand sanitizer donated by Medline.

Medline is located across the country and is a privately-owned medical product manufacturing company. One of their antiseptics manufacturing facilities has been in Meriden for 15 years.

FOX61 spoke with the Director of Manufacturing, Russ Blakeslee, who said “Medline appreciates all the hard work of our first responders and their support of our community”

Blakeslee added “we wanted to do our part to give back to the community and everyone is using facemasks and everyone is using hand sanitizer”

The donations were handed off to the firehouse on Broad Street. There to receive the delivery was Fire Chief Ken Morgan “Its always outstanding when a community comes together to help first responders”

These supplies are helpful, and they’ll get put to good use.