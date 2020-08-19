State Representative Jeff Currey needs a new kidney

Currey wakes up feeling normal every morning, but his doctors say it's only a matter of time before he starts to feel the effects of his stage 5 kidney failure.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — State Representative Jeff Currey has stage five kidney failure and needs a kidney transplant.

He hopes to find not only his perfect match but a match for hundreds of other people across the state.

Currey wakes up feeling normal every morning, but his doctors say it's only a matter of time before he starts to feel the effects of his stage 5 kidney failure.

Still, you wouldn't know his personal health crisis just from his attitude.

"I don't really have a choice in the matter and... you can either sit around and wallow and be miserable which, to me, is just exhausting, or you can decide to get up every day, put a smile on your face, continue on with life as you can right now," says Currey, the representative for East Hartford.

With the support of his friends like Karen -- who has been testing to see if her kidney is compatible-- and the support of people around the country who have been checking his website www.getjeffakidney.com, doctors tell Currey they will be surprised if he does not find a matching donor.

But, there are still more than 300 people on a transplant waiting list in the state.

"Waiting times are extremely long right now, especially in New England. It's about 5-7 years for a kidney transplant, so we want to find you a live donor, get you transplanted as quickly as possible, get you back to a healthier, safer type of lifestyle," says Kari Rancourt, a living donor transplant coordinator at Hartford Hospital.

Representative Currey is raising awareness about organ donation at Geissler's Supermarket in South Windsor this Saturday in hopes of helping other people find their perfect match as well.