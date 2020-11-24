'Stuff a Bus' event held in Terryville to honor 15-year-old Madeline Bell

Madeline Bell died inside her home on November 13. Police have charged her mother with her murder.

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — On November 24, the last day of the Terryville High School's "Stuff a Bus" event will be held starting at 2 PM.

This event was organized in response to the tragic passing of one of Terryville's own Madeline Bell, who was a sophomore at the school. The Student Council, Pep Club, National Honor Society, and other clubs were all apart of the organization.

The bus was donated by All-Star Transportation and has been parked in an upper lot of the high school, 33 North Harwinton Avenue, since November 19 from 2 PM to 4 PM. Food and clothing have been donated in honor of the memory of Bell. People even donated money to the event, though it was not asked for by organizers. So far, they have collected $97 which will go to the Plymouth Food Pantry.

Staff and students will be there again Tuesday from 2 PM to 4 PM. The clothes donated will be taken off the bus and packed in the building until next week. Meanwhile, all the food will go to the Plymouth Food Pantry around 4 PM.

As of the time of this writing, Terryville Social Studies Department Coordinator Robert Nave says the bus has been completely filled with food and clothing.