Sun shines down on the first day of the Riverfront Food Truck Festival

HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s only fitting that the first nice day after a week of rain is the start of the three-day Riverfront Food Truck Festival.

Located at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza in Hartford, the festival has a variety of food from 14 vendors.

Festival goers can try everything from gourmet poutine to fried Oreos, vegan sliders and a whole lot more.

Christmas Wish CT and DJ Mike Stacy pump the tunes, with live performances throughout the weekend by various artists and entertainers.

Thursday, a performance by Melic Moon, followed by The Salty Dog Band and Half Hearted on Saturday, with more in between.

Visitors can grab drinks like slushies and craft beer, while enjoying entertainment, games and the good weather.

Maribel Aviles has been going to the festival since she was a little kid with her dad.

“Every year it changes, so, I don’t know. I just look forward to seeing whatever’s new here,” she said.

Manchester resident Brie Lundy has been to the festival before but is here this year to introduce the fun to her grandmother, Joyce Lundy of Vernon.

Brie Lundy got vegan sliders from Bloom Kitchen and Co’s plant-based truck, and they enjoyed the view and the breeze from the riverfront.

“We do get a nice breeze from the river, but it's a nice, hot, beautiful day,” Joyce Lundy said.

Lisa Greene and Kris Barletta, owners of Poutine Gourmet, a fully loaded poutine truck, said the recent rain had put a damper on food truck business, but they muddle through.

Today, the sun is shining.

“It’s a beautiful day to eat poutine!” Greene said.

After missing a year due to COVID-19, Greene says she’s just happy to be back at the festival.

“The best part? Probably the people and the energy. Absolutely. Everybody's so happy to be out again, and, um, enjoy food and music and comradery. It's really awesome,” she said.

William and Lashonda Owens, along with their daughter Aria, didn’t realize the festival was there. They stopped for lunch and were pleasantly surprised by the options after their trip to the Connecticut Science Center.

Aria sipped her rainbow slushie as she told Fox61 her favorite part of the festival was, of course, the food.

The Riverfront Food Truck Festival will be running into the weekend, starting at 11 a.m. and going until 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

