“Sunflowers for Wishes” marks 2 decades of goodwill in Griswold

The flower fest benefits Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

GRISWOLD, Conn. — The tradition continues at Buttonwood Farm in Griswold, Sunflowers for Wishes has returned for its 20th year. The premise is simple, walk through the fields, cut your own sunflowers, and at $3 a flower, the numbers add up for Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

Kris Moran, the communications and marketing manager at Make-A-Wish Connecticut said over the past 20 years Buttonwood Farm has helped to raise, “$1.8 million, that’s 181 wishes…it’s all for charity.”



Duane Button, the owner of Buttonwood Farm and Ice Cream noted that there are now 14 acres of Sunflowers at his farm.

“Here’s a huge among of power between the people and the flowers, it’s an emotional thing and it’s just wonderful.," Button said.

Button added that there are around 300,000 sunflowers being showcased on his land. “(the flowers) can do a huge amount of good.”



Moran said that visitors come from all over Connecticut and beyond to cut their sunflowers but also to support the cause.

"We’ve got children in Connecticut waiting for wishes and with the help of this event we have been able to grand hundreds of wishes.," She said. “Every single flower counts and there are a lot of them.”



The 2023 edition of Sunflowers for Wishes runs from July 22 through July 30. For more information click here.

