A supersized toy drive making spirits bright in New Haven

Monday motivation sets up for Christmas on Saturday for hundreds of families.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Most of the church section at the Salvation Army’s New Haven Citadel was full on Monday – not with parishioners but with bag after bag full of toys.

It is an annual event for the Salvation Army on George Street in New Haven: to gather toys and meals – all donated – for hundreds of families in need for the Christmas holiday.

Maj. Charles Adams of the Salvation Army in New Haven is back for his seventh year of Christmas Toy Distribution Day and said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are more families in need of help.

“We’ve had over 200 families come through this year and we are seeing new faces and new families,” Adams said.

The Salvation Army estimated that this year, more than 600 children will benefit from their toy drive in New Haven alone.

“It’s not easy to ask for help and we have families that are under a lot of pressure for Christmas and it’s just so wonderful to be able to help them on Christmas Day,” Laura Krueger, the marketing director for the Salvation Army in Connecticut and Rhode Island said.

Adams said families registered for the Christmas assistance back in October, where they would specify types of toys their children would want under the tree, and the donations to buy the toys were generous.

“It gives them (families) hope that they’re going to find their way through this, that they going to see themselves on the other side and see their kids open up some presents and see that joy,” Adams said.

Krueger added: “It’s just so heartwarming to be able to help out these families and be able to provide for their children.”

In addition to New Haven, the Salvation Army toy drives also were held in Bristol, Meriden, and Willimantic. To learn more or donate click here.

