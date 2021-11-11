Supporting veterans in the quiet corner means the buzz is back

The Amvets Post 47 Ladies Auxiliary in Brooklyn, CT has been offering free haircuts to veterans since 2018.

BROOKLYN, Conn. — They recognize Veterans Day in Brooklyn, Connecticut with style in mind. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, but free haircuts for veterans has returned this year.

At the Amvets Post 47 Ladies Auxiliary, dozens of veterans showed up to partake in a free cut.

Stylist Terri McGillicuddy is among the volunteers who lend their time and talents to take care of the veterans for Veterans Day.

“I feel like we should honor and respect and take care of our veterans," McGillicuddy said with clippers in hand.

The free haircuts event began in 2018, so this is the third time it has been offered.

Iraq War Army veteran Steve Clifford was one of the first in a chair Thursday for his haircut.

“It’s appreciated,” Clifford said. "We appreciate everyone’s thanks.”

Debbie Day, president of the Amvets Post 47 and one of the main organizers, said it's become a tradition.

"We just want them to know that we care about them and we will always care about them," Day added.

Vietnam veteran Ken Plantier, from Plainfield joked that he was ready for this haircut.

"Yes, all four hairs,” he said.

Plantier, who served in the Air Force said, “wherever we go people say thank you, we get a free haircut and a meal, it’s nice.”

