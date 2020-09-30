The 'Angel of Edgewood' hits Hartford streets to help the hungry

This week, Scott-Miller took on a new challenge, organizing a food drive right on her street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It took hours due to a major accident on 1-95 but the 18-wheeler finally rolled onto Edgewood Street in Hartford’s North End full of food boxes for those in need. “The need is great,” said Jendayi Scott-Miller who is known around the neighborhood as the “Angel of Edgewood”. For years, Scott-Miller has used her home kitchen to help feed neighbors who were food insecure, she has since moved to a commercial kitchen nearby. This week, Scott-Miller took on a new challenge, organizing a food drive right on her street.

“I just keep looking for different ways to reach out to our community,” she said, “to make sure no one goes hungry.”

Volunteers clad in white “Angel of Edgewood” t-shirts helped to distribute the food boxes full of meat, vegetables, and dairy goods to a line of vehicles that went on for blocks. Partners like End Hunger CT and Charter Oak Health assisted in making the drive-through food drive a reality.

Reverend John Cotten, from the New Hope Baptist Church in New Haven, also a sponsor of the event said, “it’s good to be a part of the solution.”

Scott-Miller, who is currently battling Cancer amid the COVID crisis added, “I am doing my treatments, taking my medications, I have to be careful but this is what keeps me going.”