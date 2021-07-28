Thomaston Fire Department carnival kicked off Wednesday

The carnival last year was canceled due to COVID-19. It's one of the biggest fundraisers for the town and its volunteer fire department.

THOMASTON, Conn. — The next three days are all about rides, carnival food, games, and more as the town of Thomaston puts on their annual fire department carnival.

The carnival last year was canceled due to COVID-19. It's one of the biggest fundraisers for the town and its volunteer fire department. The event typically starts getting planned in December, having to watch the state's guidelines closely for this year's event.

"The ride company got a hold of us and said that they got a go and we got the go, Torrington Health give us a go for food so we started rolling as fast as we could," said Former Carnival Chairman Bob Norton

Anthony Tufano III, the Vice President of Tufano Amusements said his business was at a stand-still for nearly 21 months, not working at all during 2020.

"We had a couple of events cancel in the beginning of the season so we just started. This is our fifth week, we normally start from the beginning of April," said Tufano.

Masks are optional, social distancing is encouraged and everything is sanitized at the end of the night. The fun starts at 6 p.m. through Saturday with a fireworks display Friday night, July 30th, and a parade on Saturday, July 31st.

Residents who spoke to FOX61 were excited on Wednesday to get back to playing games, eating fair food, and riding some rides.

"I think it’s a little sense of normalcy that everybody needs at this point being cooped up for a good year, year and a half so it’ll be fun," said Thomaston resident Ashley Boulay.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.