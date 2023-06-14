Town of Winsted unites to raise thousands for patriotic flag display

In just two weeks the effort raised $4,300 allowing the pair to order 100 flags and brackets.

WINSTED, Conn. — People in the town of Winsted united to raise over,$4,000 to put up a patriotic flag display along Main Street after this year's Memorial Day parade.

Scott Winn and Troy LaMere saw a post on Facebook addressing the lack of American Flags along the parade route.

“I was talking with a veteran who marches in the parade. He's in his 70s he marches in the parade every year. And he said, man, it's just not the same, you know, marching in the parade without the flags up,” said Winn. The pair decided to do something about it and pitch in some of their own money.

“We originally went out of pocket and said, ‘We got to order this we got to get them going the fourth of July is coming’, so we weren't going to wait on the money,” Winn continued. “The money started flooding and it was a good feeling and that everybody got behind us on this.”

“We started off with 40 that were older, and we put them up right away, but we're going to raise enough money to make sure that we can replace all flags brand new,” said LaMere.

People in town enjoy seeing the display and said the fact it was possible by a community effort makes it even more special.

“In a time when the country seems to be very polarized and one side versus the other, when really we're on the same team,” said Derrick Kirkpatrick. “Seeing that as you're driving along kind of helps you to remember that we're on the same side.”

Winn and LaMere hopes this reminds people that they can be the change they wish to see in their community. “People complain on Facebook about things, but it only takes a little bit of your time to step up and do something about it,” said LeMere.

Fundraising will continue until they raise enough money to replace the forty older flags that are tattered. You can donate to the cause at the local Northwest Community Bank location in Winsted.

Jake Garcia is a multimedia journalist for FOX61 News. He can be reached at jgarcia@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

