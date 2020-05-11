Tree lighting ceremony in Meriden remembers those who have passed away this year

This year they remember those who died due to COVID-19. Another tree was lit up in commemoration.

On Wednesday night Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care hosted their annual ceremony to remember those who have lost life while in hospice care, Light The Way.

The campus on Finch Ave home to trees draped in lights. Sister Suzanne Gross explained, “each year we do this we commemorate the lives of those who have died, and we cared for. We invite their families to come.”

A moment to pause, to reflect, to remember as 92 names read aloud with candles flickering amongst the lite trees.

Dean Barnes lost his sister this year, she received hospice care from Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care, he explained what it meant to have a ceremony like this tonight.

"It allowed us to continue to express our love for our family members and all the people that were here," said Barnes. "It’s just an example of how the nuns and sisters have reached out and given themselves to show us what they have, to show us God's blessing and we can love one another and support one another in all kinds of times especially now even more so.”