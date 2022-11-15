Turkey and Forty kicks off in Wallingford, collecting frozen turkeys, money for families in need

This is the 23rd year, with a new campaign called Turkey and Forty, people donate a frozen turkey for a family's thanksgiving table or $40.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — It's Turkey Tuesday at Connecticut Foodshare in Wallingford! With Thanksgiving around the corner, volunteers had their hands full at Tuesday's drive.

The annual event sponsored by Bank of America encourages people to donate a turkey or some money for families in need ahead of the holiday.

"We’re raising money for meals for people that are food insecure as well as turkeys for the holidays," said Joe Gianni, President of Bank of America for Greater Hartford.

This is the 23rd year, with a new campaign called Turkey and Forty, people donate a frozen turkey for a family's thanksgiving table or $40.

It's a bit more than last year's campaign, Turkey and Thirty, but with inflation causing prices to go up in the stores, donations need to keep pouring in.

"Things are a little more expensive than in previous years so that will go to pay for meals for people who are food insecure throughout the year," said Gianni.

Turkey and Forty is in full swing in Wallingford this morning! People are encouraged to donate a frozen turkey or a monetary contribution to families in need ahead of Thanksgiving. More all morning on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/hAOOwkkTcE — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) November 15, 2022

"Inflation has been terrible this year. Prices are really high, higher than most other prices frankly. It’s something we feel we need to do to help those that really can’t afford to make ends meet at such a special time of year," said Eric Bauer, a volunteer.

The goal is to feed more than 50,000 families across Connecticut on Thanksgiving and raise money to pay to feed the 400,000 families that experience food insecurity.

"We help them out and, you know, it makes you feel good that you’re helping people and helping the community," said volunteer, Charles Leonard.

For the volunteers, making a difference is as easy as pie.

"We’re packing some apples, sorting through them, taking out the rotten ones and filling bags for those who need them," said Bauer. "It’s very important to me, personally, to be able to get back to people that have less than we do."

Giving back and giving thanks doesn't just fall on Thanksgiving, those efforts are needed all throughout the year to help people keep food on their plates.

"There’s hunger in every single town in Connecticut, all 169 towns, so regardless of where you live one of your neighbors is probably having some difficulty so this will help," said Gianni.

Online donations are also being accepted, for more information, click here.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.