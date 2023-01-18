UConn's Avery Point campus opens Husky Harvest food pantry

There are dining services available on campus, but the university understands that meal costs can add up for students.

GROTON, Conn. — UConn's Avery Point campus is now home to the Husky Harvest food pantry.

Its purpose is to address food insecurity on many of UConn's campuses in partnership with Connecticut Foodshare. The pantry will start being open three to four days a week to get a feel for what the needs are.

Avery Point joins UConn Stamford, which also has Husky Harvest; it opened last semester after a pop-up pantry showed success. UConn Hartford and Waterbury both have Husky Harvest locations under development.

"Sometimes a $10 meal, five days a week stretches a person’s budget," said Avery Point Director of Campus Operations Janene Vandi in a press release Tuesday.

“There’s a high number of people who go hungry on college campuses and it shouldn’t be as shocking as it is,” said Connecticut Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski, a double UConn alum. “This population is paying for their education, has limited time to work, and might have other expenses like housing or medical bills. When you put those things together, you realize that unless you’re living on campus and have a meal plan, you’re likely to be struggling with food insecurity.”

To make a contribution to the Husky Harvest food pantry through the UConn Regional Campus Food Insecurity Fund, click here.

The Husky Harvest food pantry is not at UConn Storrs, but there is food assistance for students there. Click here for more information.

---

