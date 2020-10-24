Victim of New Haven crash reunites with first responders

The man was was in a crash in May and suffered life-threatening injuries. On October 15, he met the people who helped save his life.

On the morning of May 9, Thomas Mattesen was driving a Freightliner semi-truck when he was involved in a crash. Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Foxon Boulevard and Middletown Avenue.

Officers, firefighters, and EMS responded to the scene and worked together to not only save Mattesen, but also help other motorists, and secure the intersection while the other first responders helped the others injured.

Mattesen was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for life-threatening injuries and remained there for several weeks as he was treated by medical staff. He was released from the hospital and has been recovering at home. His family soon reached out to the New Haven Police Department and asked Officer Edrick Agosto if Mattesen could meet the first responders who cared for him and investigated the crash.

At noon on October 15, Mattesen met with first responders and thanked them for what they did. He and his wife shared stories of the accident and recovery with the first responders in front of the New Haven Police Department headquarters.