Waterbury initiative geared to create growth

WATERBURY, Conn — The initiative is called “The Waterbury”, designed to help add some shine to the Brass City’s Image.
On Thursday, Mayor Neil O’Leary joined city and business leaders outside City Hall to roll out the project meant to attract more businesses and more residents to Waterbury.
“This city was bankrupt 20 years ago,” O’Leary said, “the city is now amongst the most fiscally sound cities in Connecticut.”
The Waterbury project has also just launched a video campaign that showcases the city’s strong points like Post University, The Palace Theatre, and their parks and recreation areas.
John Hopkins, the president and CEO of Post University said, “we have to get that story out about the treasures of Waterbury and see if we can convince people from around the world that Waterbury is a thriving community.”
Frank Monteiro, the owner of Waterbury-based Drew Marine said, “one of the things Waterbury has to offer is a workforce and it’s easy in easy out from two major highways… you have culture and you have leisure.” Mayor O’Leary added that even during the pandemic there are positives to look forward to. “The truth is we have to get the good news out so people feel better about this city.”