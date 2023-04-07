West End Farmers Market serves the community despite Fourth of July downpour

The organizer said no matter what, they’ll be there every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. until September and 3-6 p.m. in October.

HARTFORD, Conn — While the rain stopped fireworks shows and many people’s plans today, one thing it didn’t stop is the West End Farmers Market from being open.

It’s a weekly market that comes to the west end of Hartford every Tuesday from June to October. The organizer said it doesn’t matter if it’s rain or shine, or even the Fourth of July, they’ll be there every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. until September and 3-6 p.m. in October.

“We’re here to feed the people and that’s what we hope to do,” said Jessica Emonds.

20 seasons later, the goal remains the same for the West End Farmers Market. Organizer, Jessica Emonds, said they want to provide residents easier access to freshly grown produce and give vendors access to new customers.

“I think it’s a really huge benefit for the community for food access. For farmers, for small businesses. Everybody that comes out they want to grow their business and we want to support them. This is a great way we can do both,” said Emonds.

Every Tuesday local vendors like Amy Davis who owns Wicked Good Bakes sets up shop on Clemens Green.

“It’s my love language. I’m always giving people bread,” said Davis.

Whether it’s bread, fresh fruit, and veggies, and even flowers, residents like Jocelyn Cerda said it’s important to have access to this.

“In Hartford, we don’t really have super fresh produce so having farmer’s markets really helps with that,” said Cerda.

Not even the rain or the Fourth of July stopped them from being here.

“We want to get in the habit of people expecting us here every Tuesday. So, we’re here regardless of weather, regardless of what day it is. We’re always going to be here,” said Emonds.

Being there for those counts on these days.

“So, it was an icky day. I think we were just looking forward to this because we have a garden kitchen and knowing we could get really tasty, sweet fruit today. That was something to look forward to,” said Cerda.

Another thing they do is double Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Snap benefits for customers. They double up to $20 per market. So, if someone spends $20. They get $40 to shop.

