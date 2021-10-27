West Hartford's Halloween house reenacts Capitol Insurrection as its annual display

Matt Warshauer's home on North Main Street welcomes visitors every year with his politically-themed displays.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — It's been a Halloween tradition for decades. A West Hartford home is turning heads once again as its display is inspired by a political theme.

This year's display consists of of more than 30 plastic skeletons reenacting the Capitol Insurrection.

Usually, there is writing on the display to explain the meaning behind it, but this year, the homeowner said the display spoke for itself.

"This happened. This is not a hoax. Don’t try and explain it away. It happened," Matt Warshauer, of West Hartford told FOX61.

The only writing on the building reads, "These are not patriots. This is not democracy."

Warshauer added that the insurrectionists are enemies of this country.

"You don’t attack our Capitol building and say you’re a patriot, so that’s why my title up here is very very simple at the top. These are not patriots," he said.

Warshauer is the creative mind behind the locally famous "Halloween House" on North Main Street.

This year, Warshauer knew he wanted a ton of skeletons, but they came at a price so he turned to the community for help.

"I use cardboard, Styrofoam for the skeletons, I did a GoFundMe this year, so I can buy 30 skeletons," Warshauer said.

When the $1,000 worth of skeletons arrived at his front door, he began to put in his 50 hours of labor. Next thing he knew, his display became a visitor attraction.

"When they’re all lit, it’s super creepy," Warshauer added.

The political historian and Central Connecticut State University professor is well aware his display does not please everyone. In fact, he has gotten some hate mail, which he has welcomed.

"It’s just a display. It’s plastic skeletons. Get over yourself," Warshauer said.

Warshauer told FOX61 he has not gotten as many sidewalk visitors, pointing to what he called, "the current political temperature."

The display will be up until Halloween day and Warshauer is encouraging all trick or treaters to swing by for some candy.

He has not decided on next year's theme and said it depends on how much help he can get.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.