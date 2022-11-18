Winter boot and health event a big step for Hartford’s homeless

Dunkin’ Donuts Park hosted the event ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Just as the weather turns chillier, Hartford’s homeless population was invited Friday to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to receive new socks, warm boots and a host of other wellness options as part of Footwear with Care’s Winter Boot and Health event.

The non-profit Footwear with Care teamed up with Hartford HealthCare, the Hartford Yard Goats, Fleet Feet, and the Connecticut Podiatric Medical Association.

“Warm, dry feet are so important in the Winter," said Abby Moore, the executive director of Footwear with Care. "Our homeless people – they walk everywhere, in all kinds of weather -- they just really need good Winter boots.”

“It’s a huge need for [the homeless population], especially when winter is approaching. So it’s critical to have a decent pair of boots,” said Hartford police officer Jim Barrett.

Barrett is the police department's homeless outreach officer, as well as a steady force behind Footwear with Care.

A team of volunteers aided in the efforts to outfit boots for homeless men and women and also helped guide them to get flu and COVID-19 shots from the professionals from Hartford HealthCare.

Moore noted that she expected to fit people with around 150 pairs of boots during the event. The boots were provided with help from Fleet Feet Hartford and owner Stephanie Blozy.

“When you are on your feet all day and you live in your shoes, you just need high-quality boots,” Blozy said. “These boots should last them all season.”

To learn more about Footwear with Care, click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.