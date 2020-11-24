Yale-New Haven Hospital changes toy donation policy

The hospital says that because of COVID-19, it will not be able to accept in-person donations or items accumulated at toy drives for the children patients.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Like with most things in 2020, changes had to be made to the Yale-New Haven Hospital toy donation policy.

Yale-New Haven Hospital announced on Tuesday a revised policy regarding toy/gift-in-kind donation guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last month, Connecticut has seen a surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

The hospital says that because of COVID-19, it will not be able to accept in-person donations or items accumulated at toy drives for the children patients.

“Within Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital (YNHCH), a beloved tradition during the holiday season has been accepting donations of toys and other items from our generous community donors,” said Cynthia Sparer, senior vice president, Operations at Yale-New Haven Hospital and executive director, Children’s Hospital and Women’s Services at YNHCH. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and guidance from our hospital’s Infection Prevention specialists, our donation guidelines for this year have changed. Out of an abundance of caution, we are not able to accept in-person donations or items collected in toy drives to benefit our pediatric patients. Below is a list of ways you can still support us this year.”'

Those wishing to support patients and families this year can by:

Supporting the Toy Closet Program

Selecting an intent from the YNHCH Wish Book

Donating an item from the Child Wish List

Making a charitable contribution to one of the many funds that supports YNHCH

Those wishing to donate or who have questions should call the Yale-New Haven Hospital Office of Development at 203-688-9644 or by email. Those looking for donation information for the Toy Closet Program can call the Yale-New Haven Hospital Auxiliary at 203-688-5717 or by email.