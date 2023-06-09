Glastonbury YMCA's new facility can enroll double the children in care programs

The new 10,000-square-foot facility provides a bigger space for child enrichment, including more child care options for families in the area.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The Glastonbury YMCA is expanding and just opened its doors at its new location on National Drive.

The new 10,000-square-foot facility provides a bigger space for child enrichment, including more child care options for families in the area.

The programs prepare little ones by giving them the crucial skills they need to develop. And now with the expansion, the YMCA will be able to take on double the children.

The facility also provides health and wellness equipment and other programs for the community.

The child care program is open for preschool for kids three to four years old, working with licensed teachers on site.

The Board Chair of The Y for Greater Hartford, Peter Olson, said they're focused on the next generation of leaders.

"An organization such as The Y is really dedicated to child enrichment and will allow us to enhance that and allow learning programs that prepare children for school and beyond," said Olson.

The Y is also providing a summer camp and youth sports.

For more details on upcoming programs and events, click here.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.