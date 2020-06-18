State Leader respond to SCOTUS DACA ruling

For now, those immigrants retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States.

The Supreme Court has rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump’s campaign for reelection, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

It's Trump's second rebuke from the court in a week after Monday’s ruling that it's illegal to fire people because they're gay or transgender.

Gov. Ned Lamont

“The Supreme Court affirmed today what we have been saying all along – Dreamers are members of our communities and any attempt to change that would be unjust and wrong. Tearing people from the only homes they have ever known is cruel, heartless, and – despite what the administration may claim – doesn’t even serve a national security purpose. As leaders elected to represent communities across our country, we should be doing everything in our power to make our country stronger, and this attempt to end the DACA program would have done the exact opposite. I applaud the Supreme Court for making the right decision today and giving Dreamers across our country the stability that they deserve.”

Rep. John B. Larson

“The Supreme Court’s ruling provides enormous relief to the thousands of DREAMers in the United States. I commend the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. DREAMers are Americans. They grew up here and this is their home. Instead of supporting them and creating a path towards citizenship, President Trump tried to strip almost 650,000 young people of their legal status. The House-passed American Dream and Promise Act offers a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients. It’s time for the Senate to do its job and make this dream a reality.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy

“For far too long, Dreamers and their loved ones have been living in limbo under the threat of deportation. It’s a relief that today’s Supreme Court decision ends some of this uncertainty and continues to protect Dreamers,” said Murphy. “But this is only a partial, temporary victory. The Trump administration has shown time and again its desire to attack immigrants, and it’s up to Congress to pass legislation that permanently protects Dreamers. I’ve met so many incredible Dreamers across Connecticut, who work hard every day to make our country better and contribute to our economy. The United States is a nation of immigrants, and we need to keep it that way.”

Attorney General William Tong

“Today is a tremendous victory for Dreamers and the rule of law. For years, thousands of young people have been trapped in a terrifying limbo, their hopes and dreams on hold as we fought this case through our legal system. The Trump Administration’s attack on DACA was cruel and completely unnecessary, rooted in bad law and badly bungled procedure. This decision is a stunning legal rebuke of a centerpiece of Trump’s hate-filled and xenophobic immigration policy. This is a moment to celebrate, but our fight continues on behalf of countless other immigrant families still in the shadows, who too deserve a fair chance to achieve their American dream,”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal :

“My heart soars – for our beautiful, great nation, and for millions of young wonderful immigrants who will make it even greater. The rule of law has won against mean-spirited lawless leaders, renewing trust in our courts. We should be inspired by this historic legal victory to radically reform the present broken immigration system. Comprehensive immigration reform is no less urgent and vital.”