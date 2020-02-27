Connecticut promises to fight sanctuary cities ruling

New Haven’s lawyers are now reviewing the latest ruling.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Manhattan appeals court Wednesday granted the Trump Administration the option to withhold federal grant money from any cities and states that choose not to cooperate with immigration enforcement.

However, Connecticut leaders say they will fight back against this ruling.

New Haven has long considered itself a sanctuary city, meaning they refused to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in bringing illegal immigrants into federal custody.

Continuing that practice could cost the city big bucks. So, New Haven’s lawyers are now reviewing the latest ruling.

“The idea that the federal government will hold hostage funding that is designated to support community policing, in places like New Haven, is offensive,” said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven).

The Justice Department says grant recipients must certify that they will provide information to immigration authorities, let the DOJ know of release dates of illegal immigrants serving time for crimes and give federal officers access to illegal immigrants in prison.

﻿”That doesn’t seem right,” said Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut). “You know we we coordinate as necessary for the folks who are a danger. But, otherwise you can’t hold back aid, necessary aid.”

But, a Manhattan appeals court says the Trump administration can.

“All this money is critical to Connecticut’s law enforcement and law enforcement infrastructure, public safety and he’s taking a hatchet to it,” said William Tong, Connecticut’s Attorney General.

Hartford doesn’t receive much of this type of grant money, but the Mayor didn’t waste words.

﻿”From day one, this administration has gone to an all out assault on immigration and on immigrants in this country,” said Mayor Luke Bronin, (D-Hartford).

A Hartford based immigration attorney says the Trump administration has wasted no time since yesterday’s decision.

“Just today, ICE was at a Danbury courthouse detaining people at a Danbury courthouse, 9 o’clock this morning,” said Attorney Erin O’Neil-Baker.

And, if New Haven were to comply with the DOJ’s wishes, Elicker says some in the immigrant community would lose trust in police.

“We are not proactively sharing information about people from the community with ICE because we believe it’s important for anyone in the community to make sure that they can contact the police and feel safe doing that,” Elicker said.