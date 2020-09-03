Connecticut woman struck, killed on New Jersey highway

Authorities say her minor son was in the car at the time but wasn't injured.

NEWARK, N.J. — A Connecticut woman has died after she was struck on a New Jersey highway. Authorities in Essex County say the accident occurred early Sunday.

They say 29-year-old Diana Carolina Gonzalez-Rivera of Stamford was driving a Honda Civic on Routes 1 & 9 in Newark when she stopped the car, got out and walked into oncoming traffic.

She was struck by two cars and was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later at University Hospital in Newark.