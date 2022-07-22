Coventry Lake closes for the foreseeable future

A blue-green algae growth due to the recent heatwave has been the lake unsafe to swim in.

COVENTRY, Conn. — Coventry Lake is being closed for the foreseeable future due to blue-green algae growth from the recent heatwave, officials said.

It was announced on Friday that the lake won't be open for at least three weeks because of the algae growth.

Both Patriots Park and Liscke Beach will be closed for swimming as well as swim lessons have been canceled for the season.

Camp staff is implementing new and different activities in place of swimming at Camp Wangumbaug. Beach sticker sales are on hold as the Recreation Commission will discuss the issue of refunds at their next meeting.

The Coventry Town Manager John Elsesser said on Facebook that this is the first time this has happened to Coventry Lake. The town had been watching algae increase since late last summer. typically it dies during cold weather, but last December the lake was unusually warm, which allowed continued growth.

He also said that no one knows how long the increased algae presence will last and factors such as temperature and rainfall are involved as rain can help cool the lake.

Elsesser also emphasized that water exposure in any capacity is unhealthy and dangerous and can be fatal to dogs.

