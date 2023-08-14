Man dead in Hartford shooting, police investigate

The man pronounced dead by on-scene medical personnel.

Hartford police are investigating after a man was shot dead on Monday night.

At around 7:06 p.m., Hartford Police patrol officers responded to the area of Granby Street and Tower Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A crime scene has been established in the area of Lyme Street, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation.

