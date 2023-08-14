Man dead in Hartford shooting, police investigate

Hartford police are investigating after a man was shot dead on Monday night.
At around 7:06 p.m., Hartford Police patrol officers responded to the area of Granby Street and Tower Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation.
When police arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man pronounced dead by on-scene medical personnel.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
A crime scene has been established in the area of Lyme Street, according to police.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation.
