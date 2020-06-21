Minneapolis police are investigating after 12 people were shot early Sunday morning in Uptown.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating an overnight shooting in which one man died and 11 people were wounded along Hennepin Avenue in the Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

According to police, at about 12:37 a.m., several 911 calls came in reporting multiple people shot in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave. S.

When officers arrived, they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital, while others had been taken to the hospital with private vehicles.

Police say the suspects started shooting in the mid-2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South and "proceeded north."

"People scattered, and the suspects fled," according to a news release.

Police say that 12 people, all adults, were shot. One man died and eleven people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No one is in custody at this time.