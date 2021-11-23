Car stolen with 12-year-old inside in Waterbury

Police said the owner briefly left the car to go inside a business and check on her son who was attending an activity.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police are investigating the theft of a car with a 12-year-old girl inside Monday afternoon.

Police said at 4:49 p.m. Monday they were called to 2457 East Main Street for a report of a stolen car with a child inside the vehicle. Officers learned the vehicle owner left her car unlocked and running with her 12-year-old daughter in the back seat.

Police said the owner briefly left the car to go inside a business and check on her son who was attending an activity. When the woman returned outside, she saw her car had been stolen while her daughter was still inside the vehicle.

A short time later, the 12-year-old child had returned to the area and said she was let out of the vehicle before it left the parking lot. The child was not injured during the incident.

The stolen vehicle is a 2016 Black Dodge Charger with CT Dealer Plate DV4838 which is possibly being driven by a black male. Waterbury Police are seeking assistance to locate this vehicle and/or driver.

“This incident is a direct example of the dangers we encounter as a community regarding thefts of stolen motor vehicles; which are predominately crimes committed by juveniles. Please remember to be aware of your surroundings, secure your vehicles at all times and remove any items of value,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

