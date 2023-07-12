Teenage boy charged after knifepoint robbery at Wallingford gas station

Officers determined the boy pointed a knife at the cashier and demanded money from the register. The cashier realized it was a kid and told him, “No.”

WALLINGFORD, Conn — A 13-year-old boy has been charged following a knifepoint robbery at a Wallingford gas station on Tuesday.

Wallingford police said they responded to 259 Quinnipiac Street, Citgo, for the report of a male juvenile wearing a red mask, black clothing with a knife in his hand. Officers determined the boy pointed a knife at the cashier and demanded money from the register. The cashier realized it was a kid and told him, “No.” The boy left the Citgo and began to run down Geneva Avenue. Patrol units arrived and saw the boy running frantically on Bull Avenue and were able to apprehend him. The boy was charged with Robbery in the First Degree.

He was issued a court date on July 18 at 9 a.m. at Superior Court Juvenile Matters in New Haven.

You're asked to contact (203)294-2800 or click here if you have any further information.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.