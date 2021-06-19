14-year-old and 41-year-old shot in 2 separate shootings in New Haven

New Haven Police Department shared that they are investigating 2 separate shootings in the Elm City.

A 41-year-old man was found by police with a gunshot wound, Friday night around 6:30. Police received a shot spotter alert and 911 calls about gunshots on George St. between Waverly St. and Day St. The victim was later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Saturday morning around 3:40am, a 14-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound by police. Police received a shot spotter alert and 911 calls about gunshots on Orchard St. between George St. and Chapel St. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.