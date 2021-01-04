14-year-old arrested by Hartford police for operating a stolen car

Police say this is the teenager's third auto theft arrest.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A teenager was arrested Wednesday in connection to a stolen car.

Police say they arrested a 14-year-old for operating a stolen Subaru from Manchester. They were taken into custody after trying to run away.

Police added this was the teenager's third auto theft arrest and was found to be in possession of a loaded .22 revolver.

14yr-old arrested by Hartford detectives for operating stolen Subaru from #manchester. This is the child’s third auto theft arrest. Taken into custody safely after foot chase; was in possession of loaded .22 revolver. pic.twitter.com/UHeJMxOPGW — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) April 1, 2021

