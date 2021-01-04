14-year-old arrested by Hartford police for operating a stolen car

HARTFORD, Conn. — A teenager was arrested Wednesday in connection to a stolen car.
Police say they arrested a 14-year-old for operating a stolen Subaru from Manchester. They were taken into custody after trying to run away.
Police added this was the teenager's third auto theft arrest and was found to be in possession of a loaded .22 revolver.
