$145,000 cash and jewelry stolen in Ellington home invasion: State police

ELLINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating a home invasion in Ellington where they say the suspects tied up the residents and made off $145,000 in money and jewelry.

Police said early Saturday around 4 am, Troop C - Tolland received a report of an incident on Windermere Village Road, in Ellington. State police said in a release, "The residents of the address reported that 3 Hispanic males, wearing all black clothing, had forced entry into the home and tied up the residents."

One of the men allegedly pointed a firearm at the head of one of the residents and demanded money. The suspects took approximately $45,000 in cash and approximately $100,000 worth of jewelry. No injuries were reported.

The family in the home own and operate a Jewelry Store in the town of Wethersfield according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hickey at Troop C, at 860-896-3233, and reference case number 2100363961.

