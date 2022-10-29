16 catalytic converters stolen overnight from Manchester business

Based on the initial investigation and review of surveillance footage, police believe three suspects were involved in the theft.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles owned by the U-Haul business in Manchester.

Manchester police said when employees arrived at the business at 432 Oakland Street on Saturday morning, they found damage to multiple vehicles and called Manchester police.

Six cargo vans, four pickup trucks, and six box trucks were damaged, according to police.

Officers gathered evidence from the scene and are working with the business to gain more information on what happened.

Based on the initial investigation and review of surveillance footage, police believe three suspects were involved in the theft.

Police ask that if you have any information on this theft, you contact Officer Thomas Van Langan at (860) 645-5500.

