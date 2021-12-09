CSP find 1,600 bags of fentanyl in two cars during traffic stop

The two men from Killingly were arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and conspiracy.

KILLINGLY, Conn. — Two men are facing illegal drug possession charges after Connecticut State Police seized around 1,600 bags of what is believed to be fentanyl.

Two men from Killingly, one age 30 and the other age 33, met up at the Mobile station in Brooklyn, Conn., on Wednesday at around 3 p.m., troopers said.

The two men drove in tandem to a gas station in New Britain before coming back to the Killingly area.

Troopers stopped both cars in the town of Chaplin and used a narcotics detection K-9 to search the vehicles.

The K-9 found the presence of an illicit substance, and state police found approximately 1,600 bags of suspected fentanyl in the vehicles.

The two men were then arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and conspiracy. Police did not identify them.

The 30-year-old man had bail set at $100,000 and the 33-year-old man had bail set at $50,000.

