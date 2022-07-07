17-year-old identified in New Haven homicide

This is the city's sixth homicide of 2022.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A teenager has died after being hospitalized from a July 3 shooting in New Haven.

John Tubac, 17, a recent graduate from high school in New Haven, was identified by New Haven police on Thursday and succumbed to his injuries.

This is the city's sixth homicide of 2022.

On July 3 at about 11:10 p.m. New Haven Police received a 911 call about a person being shot on Poplar Street, between Pine St.and Chatham St. American Medical Response transported Tubac to Yale New Haven Hospital. He was treated for life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition, as of today he was pronounced dead

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.