Police investigate after Waterbury teen shot and killed

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday evening in the area of Bishop Street.
At around 6:28 p.m., Waterbury police responded to reports of gunfire in the area. Police were able to locate evidence of shots fired and a victim who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was later identified as a 17-year-old male, according to police.
RELATED: Suspect identified in Hartford shooting that killed 1, injured 2 as investigation continues
The victim was taken by ambulance to Saint Mary's Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The identity of the 17-year-old is not yet known.
The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives are actively investigating this incident.
RELATED: Norwalk man charged after striking another man at a football game unconscious with a helmet
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.