Crime

Police investigate after Waterbury teen shot and killed

Waterbury police responded to a shots fired complaint in the area of Bishop Street where they found the teenager.
Credit: FOX61
Waterbury Police Department patrol car

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday evening in the area of Bishop Street. 

At around 6:28 p.m., Waterbury police responded to reports of gunfire in the area. Police were able to locate evidence of shots fired and a victim who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was later identified as a 17-year-old male, according to police. 

The victim was taken by ambulance to Saint Mary's Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The identity of the 17-year-old is not yet known.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives are actively investigating this incident. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

